Davido, Chioma Jet To Miami For White Wedding

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as “Davido” and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke have officially touched down in Miami, Florida, ahead of their highly anticipated white wedding, an event already generating massive buzz on social media.

In Instagram stories shared on Friday, August 8, Davido revealed their grand arrival, a private jet decorated with fresh flowers and a seat labelled “MRS”, a subtle but heartwarming nod to Chioma.

Fans immediately began speculating about the opulence and scale of the upcoming ceremony.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple first confirmed in April that their white wedding would take place in Miami this August, though the exact date was initially kept secret.

The build-up has only intensified public excitement, with fans and media outlets eager for every detail.

Notably, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, is also in Miami for the celebration.

Reports confirm he travelled via the family’s private jet. His spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, assured critics that the trip would be short and that the governor remains in constant contact with his deputy during his absence.

Davido and Chioma’s relationship has been closely followed for years. The pair became engaged in 2019, weathered public challenges in 2021, and tragically lost their first son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.

In March 2023, they tied the knot legally, welcomed twins in October of that same year in the U.S., and celebrated their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024, a star-studded event attended by politicians, top entertainers, and popular influencers.

With the Miami white wedding now just days away, expectations are soaring. Fans anticipate another high-glamour, celebrity-packed celebration that could rival their Lagos ceremony in scale and prestige.