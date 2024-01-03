Davido, Chioma Enjoys Vacation With Their Twins

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has set tongues wagging on social media as he embarked on a vacation with his wife, Chioma, and their twins.

The Afrobeats singer who disclosed this on his page said he has flown out of the country to enjoy the scenery of the beach and have a good time with his family.

Taking to his social media page, The DMW boss shared an adorable video of him and his wife, each pushing a baby stroller as they took a walk.

mimi_of_calabar said: “Someone checks on Anita”

mo.ore0226 remarked: “Sophia wan craze”

xpensive_fatima penned: “But truth be told Chioma is a very reserved and cool girl, her personality is diff from the other slay queens of Lagos she deserves every good thing she is enjoying now a queen”

emekaa_kuwait commented: “This one goes pain some women wen wan scatter the marriage before”

_emmy_rez said: “Good to see him back with his family that man has overworked himself this December”

