Davido, Chioma Celebrate Twins’ Birthday In Atlanta

American-born Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his wife Chioma Adeleke have marked their twins’ second birthday with a warm, family-oriented celebration at their Atlanta residence on October 12, 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the private event, attended by a close circle of family and friends, blended modern luxury with rich Yoruba tradition.

Videos shared by guests on social media showed the couple hosting loved ones in a tastefully decorated setting featuring elegant floral designs and gold accents.

A highlight of the evening was the authentic Nigerian menu prepared by Chioma, who showcased her culinary flair with traditional Yoruba dishes including amala, ewedu, gbegiri, and okro soup.

Davido, ever the gracious host, was seen explaining the cultural significance of the dishes to some of his American guests, a moment fans praised as a proud display of heritage abroad.

READ ALSO:

The twins, born on October 9, 2023, were not shown in any of the videos or photos shared from the event, in line with the couple’s long-standing decision to keep their children’s identities private.

Davido and Chioma have maintained a low profile around their family life, choosing to celebrate milestones away from the media spotlight.

The celebration came on the heels of an eventful year for Davido, who recently achieved major career milestones, including his debut performance at Coachella 2025 and several international award nominations.

Online, fans showered the couple with congratulations, commending their ability to balance fame, family, and culture. Many also lauded the understated elegance of the event, which stood out for its authenticity rather than extravagance.

With music, laughter, and the comforting aroma of home-cooked Nigerian food, the Atlanta celebration offered a heartfelt glimpse into the Adelekes’ family life, proving that even global superstars can find joy in simple, cultural traditions.