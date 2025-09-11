Davido, Chioma Celebrate 1 Month White Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland-Adeleke, are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary, marking yet another milestone in their love story.

The couple, who tied the knot in a glamorous white wedding ceremony in Miami, Florida, back in August 2025, took to their social media pages to share their joy and reflect on the unforgettable day.

Chioma, affectionately known as Chef Chi, penned an emotional note alongside photos and a short video clip from their Miami wedding.

Her words were filled with gratitude and love as she wrote: “I can’t believe it’s been one month already. Still soaking it all in @davido #ChividoMiami2025.”

The post rekindled memories of the grand celebration, which saw an impressive lineup of celebrities, dignitaries, and close family members gather to witness the union of the Afrobeats star and his longtime partner.

Davido and Chioma’s wedding remains one of the most talked-about events of the year, and their one-month anniversary celebration has once again captured the attention of fans and well-wishers, with many flooding their comments section with congratulatory messages.

The Adeleke couple continues to inspire admiration across the entertainment space as they balance family, love, and Davido’s global music career.