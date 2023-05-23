New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
Davido Charges Blord $5m For Endorsement Deal

Bitcoin Lord and business mogul, Williams Ifejika, better known as Blord, has expressed shock after Davido charged him a whopping sum of $5 million for an endorsement deal.

Taking to his Instagram page in disappointment, the businessman share a post and a screenshot of where he contacted Davido for a one-year endorsement deal for his airtime app.

According to the response given to him by Davido’s management, as read on the screenshot, the Afrobeats superstar will charge $5 million which is equivalent to N3.7 billion.

BLord who was shocked and disappointed at the same time by the response he got from Davido’s management revealed his budget was $250,000 equivalent to 150 million.

See his screenshot now deleted below.

 

