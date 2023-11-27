Davido Challenges Pinnick’s N2.3bn Breach Of Contract

Famous Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has challenged the N2.3 billion breach of contract suit filed against him by the Chairman of Brownhill Investments Company Limited, Amaju Pinnick.

New Telegraph reports that on October 31, Pinnick filed a lawsuit alleging that Davido breached a contract to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again’ event on October 6, 2023, after receiving a payment of $94,500.

However, during the hearing of the suit, Davido through his legal team led by Norrison Quakers (SAN), challenged the jurisdiction of the Delta State High Court in Effurun to entertain the matter.

The singer denied that Sosoberokon, who signed the contract on his behalf, was his authorized agent, adding that the issue should be treated as a debt recovery case, noting that Pinnick should have issued a demand letter before legal action.

He disputed Pinnick’s claim that the payment was for a performance rather than promotional services.

However, the court adjourned to 14th December 2023 to rule on the preliminary objections filed in both cases.