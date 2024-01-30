Davido Celebrates New Win, Says He’s Not Someone To Be Messed With

American-born Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to his social media page to celebrate his wins.

This comes barely 48 hours after shutting down the 02 Arena in London for the third time.

Excited about his win, Davido took to his Instagram page to list how he proved people wrong with everything they had said about him in the past.

According to him, he is not someone to be messed with.

He wrote, “He’d never be Grammy-nominated. He proved them wrong. No Billboard Hot 100 entry. He achieved it

No UK certification. He secured it.

“100 million on Spotify. He exceeded it. They never learn. Davido isn’t one to be dared. He’ll relegate your fave and lock up the city.”