Share

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has taken to his social media page to share a heartfelt moment from his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke’s 8th birthday celebration.

Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday, Davido posted an adorable video clip of Hailey dancing joyfully at her pyjama-themed birthday party.

Surrounded by friends and family, the cheerful birthday girl showcased her moves in a fun-filled atmosphere that radiated youthful joy and love.

Sharing the video, he captioned the post with: “Happy Birthday to my baby Hailey. Daddy loves u so much.” READ ALSO: How Chioma Supported Me During Creation Of ‘5ive’ – Davido

I Built My Music Career Without Godfather – Davido

VeryDarkman Reacts To E-Money’s Arrest By EFCC Following Davido’s post, fans praised the singer for always showing love to his children despite his busy schedule. Saturday Telegraph reports that Hailey Veronica Adeleke is Davido’s second daughter, born to his U.S.-based ex-partner, Amanda. Over the years, Davido has consistently maintained a strong bond with his children, often sharing their milestones and happy moments with his millions of followers. Watch the video below; https://twitter.com/louisvuittonobo/status/1920945014391075088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1920945014391075088%7Ctwgr%5Ea2e7481a5193b3f5442034d3a137c5a89736b3ef%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gistreel.com%2Fdavido-celebrates-daughter-haileys-8th-birthday-with-heartwarming-party-video%2F

Share