Davido Celebrates As He Finally Bags Grammy Nominations

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has taken to his social media page to celebrate his win as he finally bagged a Grammy Award nomination.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the DMW boss and the new father of twins bagged a total of three nominations in the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards.

The song which was nominated was his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’ in the Best Global Music Album category while ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Feel’ were nominated in the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance categories, respectively.

Taking to his X handle, the music star celebrated his achievement, as he wrote, “3 nominations at the Grammys! Delay is not denial!”

Davido’s nomination will contest with his colleagues, Burna Boy and Arooj Aftab, Silvana Estrada, Béla Fleck, Falu and Gaurav Shah for the Best Global Music Performance gong.

He would also contend with Burna Boy, Susana Baca, Shakti, and Bokante in the Best Global Music Album category.

Meanwhile, in the Best African Music Performance category, he will face off with familiar names – Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and South Africa’s Tyla.