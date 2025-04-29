Davido Celebrates ‘5ive’ Album With Fans

Share

Nigerian music megastar, Davido, has hosted an exclusive meetand-greet event to commemorate the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, “5IVE”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was powered by Spotify music streaming platform. It brought together 50 lucky superfans and five media partners for a rare, behind-the-scene look at the Afrobeats megastar.

In a unique twist, Spotify required fans to pass a five-question quiz on Davido’s music to earn a spot at the roundtable discussion.

This approach not only showcased the artist’s dedication to his fans but also ensured that the attendees were genuinely passionate about his work.

The event was hosted by Ire-culture, who set the tone with her infectious energy, while SmallztheDJ kept the vibe going with smooth afrobeatsdriven selections.

