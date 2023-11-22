Davido Celebrates 31st Birthday With Stunning Family Photos

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better know as Davido on Tuesday, November 21, marked his 31st birthday with adorable photos of his wife and twins.

Sharing the stunning photos, the DMW boss who didn’t make any post regarding his birthday took to his verified X page at the late hour of Tuesday to celebrate his birthday with his family.

Following the jaw drooping photos, fans and followers as well as colleague took to his comment section to celebrate his new age.

In another post, he shared beautiful images of his twins, another of him kissing his wife Chioma, and yet another which showed his father, Deji Adeleke.

Davido celebrated his new age, describing as the ‘big 31’.

In his post, he wrote he is grateful to God for the new age.

See his post below …



BIG 31 …. ⏳ Grateful to God pic.twitter.com/mgJDulVmqa — Davido (@davido) November 21, 2023