Davido shouted from the stage, drawing mixed reactions from the crowd: “Why you carry baby come? Are you crazy? Carry your baby comot! You are a wicked person!”

While some fans supported the singer’s outburst, praising him for putting the child’s safety first, others felt the situation could have been handled with less aggression.

@mrsotheeducator wrote: “In their mind, Davido will see the baby and dash it money.”

@thisisfegor noted: “He’s such a good dad..he says na “you are a wicked person”..the song no sweet am again.”

abebi_omotanwa reacted: “Why will u bring a baby to this kind of place? If anything happens to the baby now, I will be shouting Davido’s name .”

flae_rossy quizzed: “If na outside Nigeria, can u tell a fan that is he crazy?”

