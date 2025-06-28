Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed disapproval after spotting a fan with a newborn baby during a recent performance in Umuahia, Abia State.
With videos making it rounds on the internet, Davido was seen suddenly stopping mid-performance after noticing the visibly distressed fan struggling for air while holding the baby amidst the tightly packed audience.
Performing his hit track, Ogechi, Davido called out the individual, questioning their judgment and expressing concern for the baby’s safety.
Davido shouted from the stage, drawing mixed reactions from the crowd: “Why you carry baby come? Are you crazy? Carry your baby comot! You are a wicked person!”
While some fans supported the singer’s outburst, praising him for putting the child’s safety first, others felt the situation could have been handled with less aggression.
@mrsotheeducator wrote: “In their mind, Davido will see the baby and dash it money.”
@thisisfegor noted: “He’s such a good dad..he says na “you are a wicked person”..the song no sweet am again.”
abebi_omotanwa reacted: “Why will u bring a baby to this kind of place? If anything happens to the baby now, I will be shouting Davido’s name .”
flae_rossy quizzed: “If na outside Nigeria, can u tell a fan that is he crazy?”
