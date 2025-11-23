Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has once again voiced his concern for the state of the nation, stressing that his thoughts remain with Nigerians despite being abroad.

The award-winning singer, who turned 33 on Friday, November 18, celebrated the milestone with a packed-out concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, his third consecutive year performing at the venue. .

Sharing a clip from the show on his Instagram page on Saturday, Davido thanked fans for their overwhelming support and birthday wishes.

The DMW boss wrote, “ATL!!! Thank you for the birthday love, State Farm, three years in a row!.

“But even as we celebrate, my heart is with home. Nigeria is going through too much… our people deserve peace. More life, more love, more change.”

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that in the week, Davido described the kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi State as “Heartbreaking,” insisting that no family should experience such trauma.

He also condemned the violent attack on a church in Kwara State, praying for the victims and urging Nigerians not to normalize such tragedies.

The singer’s birthday also drew emotional tributes from his wife, Chioma, who prayed publicly for God’s protection over their family.

She expressed gratitude for his growth, adding that he “Still gives her butterflies.”

Chioma later arranged a surprise dinner for the music star and presented him with a luxury Hermès HAC Haut à Courroies bag as a birthday gift.

Despite the festivities in the U.S., Davido’s message remained clear, his celebrations do not overshadow his hope for a more peaceful and secure Nigeria.