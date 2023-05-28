New Telegraph

May 28, 2023
Davido, Burna Boy To Headline Afro Nation Event In Detroit

Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Davido and Burna Boy are set to take centre stage and make Nigeria proud as they headline the 2023 Afro Nation event in Detroit.

For the first time, Afro Nation is coming to Detroit and has been scheduled to hold on the 19th-20th of August 2023.

With the event being held at Bedrock’s Douglas site in Michigan, the duo which boasts an impressive lineup will be taking the lead as major headliners

However, other talented host artists will be joining them on stage, including Kizz Daniel, Latto, P-Square, Naira Marley, Victony, Stonebwoy, Libianca, Diamond Platnumz, and many more.

Afro Nation will kick off in Miami on the 27th of May 2023, setting the stage for an unforgettable musical experience before Detroit’s arrival.

