Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage Make Top List Of Most Followed Nigerians On Social Media

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has ranked number one on the list of most followed Nigerians on social media.

Davido ranked number one on social media which was released on Tuesday by entertainment statistics company, Top Charts Africa with a total of 56.1 million followers.

The Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy became number two with 38.6 million followers, closely followed by Wizkid with 38.4 million followers.

Afrobeats singer, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage occupy numbers 4 and 5 respectively with a total number of 34.3 million followers each.

Actress Mercy Johnson (33.5 million followers), music executive, Don Jazzy (30.1 million followers), singer Simi (29.9 million followers), skit maker, Mark Angel (29.7 million followers), and actress Regina Daniels (28.7 million followers) complete the top ten in that order.

The list was based on followers across four major social media platforms; Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Tiktok.