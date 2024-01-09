Davido Breaks Silence Amid Tiwa Savage’s Petition

Ace Afroeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has ‘scorned’ his colleague, Tiwa Savage, over her accusations of alleged physical assault against him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido over an alleged threat of assault and grievous bodily harm.

In the petition submitted to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, the Afrobeats sensational singer stated that Davido threatened to harm her.

According to Tiwa Savage, Davido made a “direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person”.

She further asked the police to “hold Davido responsible if any harm befalls me”.

A few hours after Tiwa Savage allegedly submitted a petition against him, Davido shared a tweet telling his fans about a song he had just made.

He said, “I just recorded the hardest verse EVER!!!!!”