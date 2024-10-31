New Telegraph

October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Davido Breaks Record…

Davido Breaks Record For Most Watched Tiktok Live Stream In Africa

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has broken the record for the most-watched TikTok live stream in Africa with 389,800 viewers in total.

The award winning singer broke the record during a livestream co-hosted by TikTok stars, Peller, Jarvis and Jo Blaq on Wednesday, October 30.

According to report, over 164,000 people simultaneously watched the stream live.

READ ALSO:

Davido received over 377 lion gifts on TikTok. Each lion cost $400.

He revealed that the money will be given to the co-hosts, Peller, Jarvis and Jo Blaq.

New Telegraph reports that Peller formerly held the record for the most-watched TikTok live stream in Africa.

He set the record which was broken by Davido during a session which featured singer Tiwa Savage.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Nullify Ebie’s Appointment As NDDC Chair
Read Next

Political Participation: Reps Make Case For Women
Share
Copy Link
×