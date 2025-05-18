Share

Nigerian afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Saturday broke down in tears while giving an emotional speech at the wedding of his manager, Asa Asika.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Asa has been with Davido since the start of his career, although there was a period where both of them fell out.

However, during the wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 18, the 30BG singer could be seen wiping his eyes as he spoke at the traditional wedding.

Hours before the wedding, Davido wrote on X: “Asa, today shattered me… in the most beautiful way.

“Seeing you stand beside Leona, with peace in your eyes and love in your heart. I couldn’t hold it in. Not just because of the man you’ve become, but because of how you became him.

“We built this through fire, through faith, through a bond that never broke.

“Leona… thank you. For loving him the way we all hoped someone would. You didn’t just join the journey — you became its purpose. You brought him home to himself. I promise, as long as I breathe, I’ll protect what you two have built.

“This wedding… It’s not just love. It’s legacy. It’s proof that we can rise without losing our souls. That brotherhood can survive success. That culture can be kept, not just worn.

“We didn’t just make it, Asa. We made it our way. And standing next to you today, I feel something no award can give me.”

