Davido Brags On ‘Ema Dami Duro’s Success

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, on Tuesday bragged about how his breakthrough song “Ema Dami Duro” was the ringtone of the former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking in a recent interview on Power 105.1 FM, United States (US), Davido said his father gave him his support to do music after his song “Dami Duro” became a hit song and got presidential attention.

He said, “My dad accepted my decision to do music after he heard my second single, ‘Dami Duro.’ The song blew up.

“Before then, my dad was using the police and army to stop my show and arrest show promoters, artists and everyone connected to any show I am billed to perform in.

“But when ‘Dami Duro’ became a huge success… I think it was the President’s ringtone. Someone told me. At that point, people started advising my dad to allow me to do music.

“I went further and accepted to return to school. I said I didn’t have to run away, that I should have spoken to him. No way, I was younger then, and he was unapproachable. I told him I was scared of him.

“Then I was a kid. Now, we are best friends, we talk about everything. He comes to all my shows. He is very involved in my business.”

