Davido Brags As Wizkid Fails To Break His Record On Spotify

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has expressed pride after he retained his record as the only artist to occupy the top 16 spots on the Spotify Nigeria Daily Top Songs Chart for two consecutive days.

New Telegraph reports that Wizkid’s new album, ‘Morayo’ broke several records on Spotify but songs from the album failed to occupy the top 16 spots on the Spotify Nigeria Daily Top Songs Chart for two consecutive days, a record set by Davido’s ‘Timeless’ last year.

Despite the new album from Wizkid.making waves across music platform, it has failed to break Davido’s record.

Following this, a music-monitoring platform, The Data Dash wrote via X, “@davido remains the only artist to occupy the Top 16 spots on the Spotify Nigeria Daily Top Songs Chart for 2 consecutive days, with all new songs from his album ‘Timeless’.”

Reposting, Davido bragged, “Remains the only!”

