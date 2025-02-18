Share

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has publicly withdrawn his criticism of the Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Abba, following violent political clashes that left several people dead.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido accused the police of failing to intervene during the chaos caused by sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Chairmen attempting to reclaim their positions despite a court ruling removing them.

His frustration led to a series of strong-worded posts on X condemning the police chief for alleged inaction.

However, in a later statement, Davido admitted that his initial reaction was driven by anger over the bloodshed and did not fully acknowledge the efforts of security agencies in managing the crisis.

After reassessing the situation, the Afrobeats star recognized that Commissioner Abba and other security officials had worked diligently to prevent further escalation.

“I now see that the issue is more than that of the Commissioner of Police or other security chiefs. The needless killings angered me so deeply that I thought such should have been nipped in the bud.

“Yet, I can see that the security agencies led by the Commissioner of Police put in their best and deserve commendation,” Davido stated.

Davido extended condolences to the families of those affected and urged security forces to maintain peace ahead of the upcoming local government elections on February 22, 2025.

“I urge the security agencies, including the Commissioner of Police, to redouble their efforts to sustain peace.

“This will be a crowning glory not just for politicians but for security chiefs, including the Osun State Commissioner of Police,” he said.

