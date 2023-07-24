Davido Bows To Pressure, Deletes ‘Disrespectful’ Music Video

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido has finally bowed to pressure as he deletes the much-controversial music video of his signee, Logos Olori, after facing intense backlash online.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido came under heavy backlash after he posted a snippet video of his signee’s song ‘Jaye Lo’ which was shot outside a mosque and depicted Muslims observing their Salah prayers.

However, this has caused many displeasure with fans, especially the Muslims as they wasted no time in calling out the singer over what they considered to be grave disrespect to their religion.

Not only fans were against Davido’s act, but the likes of Nigerian celebrities such as Ahmad Bashir, and Ali Nuhu have also been particularly vocal about this.

While the singer had been relatively silent on the matter and made no formal apology, two days after backlash, Davido finally bowed to pressure and deleted the video.

