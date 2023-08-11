Davido Bows To Pressure, Asks Cyclist To Send Account Details, Visits Upon His Return

Popular Afrobeats singer, Davido has once again bowed to pressure following trolls from Nigerians after his earlier reaction to a diehard fan who is on a bicycle journey from Benue State to meet with him in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido via his verified Twitter handle has harshly asked the fan to return back as he was not in Lagos.

But in a surprising development, the 30-year-old singer has kindly asked the viral cyclist to go back home, send him his account details and visit when he returns to Nigeria.

Following this, Davido chased the young man for his stubbornness and told him to turn back, return home and send his account number.

He also informed the young man that he can redo his great journey when he returns to the country. In his words, “U no wan hear …. Oya send account … then u can do ur great journey when I’m back ❤️,” See his post below U no wan hear …. Oya send account … then u can do ur great journey when I’m back ❤️ https://t.co/YGG676B241 — Davido (@davido) August 11, 2023