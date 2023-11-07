Davido Arrests Abu Salami For Signature Forgery, Cyber Stalking, Others

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has arrested Abu Salami, a businessman who called him out on social media for owing him a substantial amount of money.

Davido, according to the report arrested him for signature forgery and other crimes days after claiming that the singer owes his Football Academy a sum of N218 million.

New Telegraph recalls that Abu Salam claimed to have paid the singer for a project and Davido stumbled on the conference by not showing up, thus making him lose millions, vowing to take Davido to court for the matter.

However, a viral news report alleged that Davido had arrested Abu Salam for a host of crimes – cyberbullying, cyberstalking and signature forgery.

Photos which surfaced on social media have consequently shown the businessman in police custody.

A Twitter user, Otunba, has also shared the post, saying, “Abu Salami who accused Davido falsely of owing him N216M has been arrested for cyberbullying, stalking and signature forgery.”

See how netizens reacted to this arrest:

@jibiobak wrote: “Oppression is real in this country called Nigeria”

@bright__r noted: “I love this new Davido. Leave talk for a very dark man and do the real work offline ✅”

@crco penned: “lol I said it you come on public space and brag about your fraudulent acts and how you forged signature abi signed Davido’s signature on his behalf obviously setting yourself up with evidence sef!”

Dolaposhelter said: “Make people wey they rant online come to save you now make we see ”

