Davido Applauds Father’s Teaching On Not Questioning God

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has opened up about how his father’s teachings on faith have guided him in overcoming life’s toughest challenges.

Speaking during a podcast interview with Rollingout, Davido reflected on his Christian upbringing and the influence of his father, a successful businessman and a church elder

Davido praised his father, Adedeji ’s religious values for helping him navigate personal and professional hurdles.

He said: “My dad is very successful, but he’s an elder in the church. I grew up as a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. I attended a Christian college.

“I overcame a lot of challenges because of my dad. Initially, I did not understand, but now I’ve come to the realization.

“I was angry. Sometimes, I was like, ‘Why do bad things happen to good people?’ And my dad told me that you can’t question God.

“I was like, ‘What do you mean you can’t question God?’ And then a year later (after the death of my son, Ifeanyi), we had twins, the biggest album of my career came, and my first Grammy nominations came.

“Then it started to make sense. People go through different challenges, but just know that God has your back.”

