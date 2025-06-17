Davido Anticipates White Wedding With Chioma

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stated that he is anticipating his white wedding with the love of his life, Chioma.

Davido made this known in a caption on his Instagram page.

Taking to his Instagram page, Davido shared a video of Chioma on his Instagram story and wrote, “can August come already?”

The post has since gone viral, sparking widespread excitement among fans who are now calling it “the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year”.

It would be recalled that Davido in an interview with The Breakfast Club, a popular U.S. radio show, confirmed the details of their white wedding, stating that it will take place in August 2025.

He said in his interview, “I am doing my white wedding in Miami in August this year.”

