Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido has formally announced his decision to join the Accord Party (AP), following the footsteps of his uncle and governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

The singer announced his decision on his verified X handle, revealing plans to collect his membership card at Imole House in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Wednesday.

“I will be live in Osun to pick up my @AccordPartyNG membership card @ IMOLE HOUSE OSOGBO Tomorrow… see you soon ACCORDINGLY Cc @AAdeleke_01,” the singer wrote.

This move came barely two weeks after Governor Adeleke officially unveiled the Accord Party as his new political platform ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

Adeleke had announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Accord Party, citing a leadership crisis at the national level.

“I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely on November 6th, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026. This was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders,” Adeleke had said.