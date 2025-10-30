Davido Announces Next Stop For 5IVE Alive Tour

Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has added an Abuja show to his 5ive Alive Tour lineup.

Scheduled to hold on December 14, 2025, at Eagle Square, the concert promises an “Unforgettable night of music and energy.”

Taking to his social media page, Davido wrote: “You asked for it… Now it’s official!

“ABUJA — DEC 14TH. The #5iveAliveTour finally lands in the capital”.

This addition comes after the tour’s successful kickoff in Uyo, where Davido sold out the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium with 30,000 fans.