Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced plans for his highly anticipated fifth studio album.

In a recent video shared from his private jet alongside his wife, Chioma, the singer opened up on his plans for a hit album, promising that the song will leave an indelible mark on listeners.

He said: “In 2025, my fifth album is going to be amazing. It’s gonna change everybody’s lives.”

New Telegraph recalls that on December 5, 2024, Davido confirmed that the album, titled 5ive, will debut in 2025.



The 30BG singer describes his album as most personal work, “ straight from the heart – my story, my truth, my growth.”

The album rollout is already in motion, with the release of the lead single, “Funds,” featuring collaborations with Odumodublvck and Chike. The track samples Brenda Fassie’s iconic 1997 hit “Vuli Ndlela”, blending nostalgia with Davido’s signature style.

Davido says, “This one’s for the dreamers, the go-getters, and everyone chasing what’s theirs! Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again!”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/successful1o1/status/1874697424637452456?s=46

