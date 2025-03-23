Davido announces 5-city tour ahead of ‘5ive’ album

Share

Award-winning Nigerian singer,

Davido, has announced a series of concerts across Europe and North America ahead of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, ‘5IVE’.

The five-stop tour will see Davido perform his new album live, alongside some of his biggest hits, in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Paris, and London.

The concerts will take place at iconic venues such as The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, Bowery Ballroom in New York, and Exhibition in London.

Davido shared the news on Instagram, adding that fans can purchase their tickets from March 27.

The tour dates are to start April 5: Los Angeles, USA and end in April 17: London, Exhibition.

Initially scheduled for March 14, ‘5ive’, according to the singer, will now be released on April 18.

In December, the 32-year-old Afrobeats star revealed that his upcoming album is “my story, my truth and my growth”.

“My people. The journey continues in 2025 with my new album ‘5IVE’. This is straight from the heart — my story, my truth and my growth,” he said.

He also put out ‘Be There Still,’ ‘Awuke‘ featuring YG Marley, and ‘Funds‘ — three tracks from the upcoming body of work.

Born David Adeleke, Davido rose to fame in 2012 after releasing ‘Dami Duro,’ the second single from his debut album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’.

Since his debut album, he has delivered three other projects including ‘A Good Time’ (2019), ‘A Better Time‘ (2020), and ‘Timeless’ (2023).

