Davido Alleges Threats To Cancel Lagos Show 

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has said he allegedly received threats to cancel his Lagos December show following his remarks about Nigeria’s economy on the Big Homies House podcast.

New Telegraph recalls that while speaking in a recent interview, Davido described the country’s economy as being in “shambles” and discouraged Americans from relocating to Nigeria.

His comments have since sparked backlash from prominent figures like Joe Igbokwe and Reno Omokri, who criticized the singer.

Responding to the criticism, Davido tweeted, “Yall mad cus we the real ambassadors!”

Amid the controversy, Davido has lamented an alleged plan to cancel his December show in Nigeria.

He posted on X, “Dem say dem go cancel my show cus of my interview … lol I don’t have to perform in Nigeria.”

Davido’s comments on Nigeria’s economy have continued to be a topic for discussion online with applause and condemnation.

