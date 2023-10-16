Davido Allegedly Gift Chioma $900K Mansion In Atlanta

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has reportedly splashed $900K on a mansion in Atlanta for his wife, Chioma Adeleke as a push gift.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer and his wife welcomed a set of twins in the month of October in a widely circulated leaked video.

Confirming the news, investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo made a claim via her Instagram story regarding the gift from Davido to Chioma.

She disclosed that the house is worth $900K and not only lavish but also elegantly furnished and tasteful.

Sharing the news of the push gift, Kemi offered a piece of advice to the singer about the significance of maintaining privacy in his life.

She cautioned Davido against publicizing it, expressing concern that the singer had filmed the mansion and hoping he refrain from sharing it online to prevent potential security risks.

She wrote, “This is how it starts. I like Davido’s Push gift for Chioma a mansion in Atlanta worth $900000 after my real estate search of the address. Well furnished and tasteful but videotaping the entire house over there is setting it up for burglaries and danger.

“Have we forgotten Popsmoke and the Air B & B location murders? David keeps it private. Nooo!!! Not where you sleep at night. Nobody must know that location. Don’t do Ojuorolari.”