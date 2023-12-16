Davido, Adekunle Gold to Headline Youth Festival ‘The BlockParty’

The BlockParty, Africa’s premier youth festival, has announced Davido and Adekunle Gold (AG Baby) as the headlining acts for its blockbuster holiday events. The much-anticipated festivals is scheduled to take place on Boxing Day – December 26, 2023, and New Year’s Day – January 1, 2024. Davido will headline the Island edition of the BlockParty, themed ‘Timeless BlockParty’.

The Afrobeats superstar is coming off a big year, where he earned three nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The nominations include ‘Best Global Album’ for his fourth studio album, Timeless. The other two nominations are for ‘Best African Performance’ for his song, Unavailable (which features Musa Keys) and ‘Best Global Music Performance’ for his song Feel. OBO won’t be rocking the Island BlockParty stage alone though.

He will be joined by other top talents including Fave, Odumodublvck, Shallipopi, Victony, DJ Titanium, Maze x Mxtreme, SmallztheDJ and Dopecaesar. On the other hand, AG Baby will be the marquee act for the Mainland Block Party’s fifth anniversary, for which the organizers are targeting a mammoth footfall of 24,000 attendees, under the floated moniker #Mission24k.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Davido and Adekunle Gold as our headliners for this festive season’s BlockParty events,” said Tobi Mohammed, Founder, BlockParty and Managing Partner at The Plug. “This is our way of saying thank you to all those who have been a part of our journey since 2018, and it is symbolic of the amazing plans we have for the festival in 2024. We are confident that these two events will be a highlight of the year for all attendees.”