Davido Accused Of Gifting Chioma Rented G-Wagon

Nigerian Afrobeats singer , David Adeleke, better known as Davido has been accused of gifting his wife, Chioma Rowland, a rented G-Wagon as a birthday gift.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer threw a lavish party to celebrate his wife’s 30th birthday, attended by friends, family, and close associates.

However, Davido surprised Chioma with a G-Wagon estimated to be worth N450 million, with dollars showered upon her.

However, speculations from internet users have emerged suggesting that the luxury vehicle Davido gifted Chioma is rented.

In a recent Instagram post, controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu reacted to the report, expressing doubt.

Furthermore, he cited Chioma’s influence, stating that opening a restaurant for her would attract a large customer base.

Uche Maduagwu said,“I love Davido and my Chiom Chiom, but if this information is true, then it’s so WRONG Baba. I mean, OGA Davido, you are a Billionaire Na, which one be all this?”.

“Anyways, in the video above, Davido NEVER said the Mercedes Car was BRAND New or Rented, we only saw him presenting her the car, maybe the original car gift still Dey for road.

“That car, a brand new one, is worth more than 400 Million Naira, Abeg, do you know how many Restaurants that will buy for this good woman if Davido decide to INVEST in her CAREER? Do you now see why it’s not real?”.

