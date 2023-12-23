Davido: A Classic Man Of All Times

There are a few reasons we are tagging Afrobeats music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido as the Christmas stylish Classic man. This Christmas season, if you are looking for a man, whose style can inspire your look, then a peep into Davido’s social timeline can give one idea or two. In the past few weeks, he has dropped top notch style statements at different music shows.

He looked like the Million Dollar Man in black Tuxedo for his birthday shoot. To feature in a song with Angelique Kidjo, Omo Baba Olowo was savvy in royal blue with Gold embellishments. Then one of is latest post on social media, he got all the attention in a black and red denim jacket and pants with the ombre effect that looked divine.

These stunning designer outfits presents the best trends and colour combination to follow for the season. Davido is always a delight to watch whenever he steps out. If his footwear or clothes don’t get the good grades for you, his sunglasses, world’s most expensive diamond encrusted wrist- watches, and rings and necklaces will make you drool.