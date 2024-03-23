David Umahi Varsity Expels Eight Students For Misconduct, Matriculates 800

A total of eight students of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu Ebonyi State, have been expelled for offences ranging from misconduct and indiscipline.

In a similar vein, 800 students at the weekend matriculated during its 3rd matriculation ceremony.

The vice-chancellor of the ivory tower, Professor Jesse Uneke, made the disclosure while addressing the matriculants/ parents and leaders of thought at the University campus.

He said that between the last matriculation and now, the Senate of the University approved disciplinary action on a total of 31 students depending on the magnitude of the offence.

“Over 800 students duly registered were admitted in study various courses and disciplines”

According to him, “Eight students have been expelled, three students received a one-year suspension, seven students received a one-semester suspension, six students bagged one-month suspension”

“The University maintains high discipline, rules and regulations, no student moves out of the University without approval, we expect you to conduct yourself in the highest level of discipline”

“Once the Senate pronounce disciplinary measures on a person, it is irreversible, the regulations of the institutions are unforgiving when violated”

The Vice-Chancellor said that the institution has six faculties namely Basic Medical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Health Sciences/Technology, Natural Sciences and Applied Health Sciences.

“We are committed to giving students the best in training, and research, we have digitalized all our academic processes”

“By the authority vested in me as vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, I admit each of you, congratulations”

“I hereby announce that the University has achieved stability in our academic activity without disruptions, our intention is to make the best university in the world”

Uneke commended the visitor of the University President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Works Engr David Umahi and Governor Francis Nwifuru for the support and encouragement given to the institution.

In an interview, two of the matriculants, Mr Jeremiah Nnaji and Miss Chinasa Okeke, described the event as worthwhile in their quest to acquire higher educational knowledge.

Highlights of the occasion were the administration of oath and signing of the matriculation register by the matriculants

Dignitaries that graced the event included the Registrar Professor Vitalis Offor, Dr Charles Nwobia (Bursar) Dr Kingsley Igwe (Librarian), the deputy Provost College of Medicine Professor Henry Uro Chukwu and the Dean of Faculties.