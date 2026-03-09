David Umahi Varsity Expels 3 Students, Sanctions 26

The David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Uburu has clampdown on 29 students for offences including drug use, cyberbullying, exam malpractice and theft.

Vice-Chancellor Jesse Uneke said this at the weekend during the school’s 5th matriculation, where 1,044 students were officially admitted.

The professor said: “Three students were expelled due to examination misconduct, 10 students received one-year suspension, 14 students received one-month to one semester suspension and one student withdrew as a result of poor academic performance.”

According to the VC, the Senate approved disciplinary measures based on the severity of the offences. According to him, no fewer than 239 cancer patients have been treated free by the school.