David Umahi Varsity Expels 14 Students, Matriculates 1044

No fewer than 14 students of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State, have been expelled in the last one-year for gross misconduct.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Jesse Uneke, made this disclosure on Saturday while presenting an address during the 4th matriculation ceremony of the university.

According to him, a total of 1,044 new students were offered admission to study various courses for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Uneke announced that the University Cancer Center is fully operational and has treated over 200 cancer patients as of December 2024.

Earlier in an address, Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented by the Secretary to the State Government Grace Umezurike, cautioned the students to shun any acts capable of truncating their academic pursuits.

Nwifuru restated that the university is a citadel of learning and a world-class institution of excellence.

Highlights of the occasion was the commissioning of an ultra-modern Science Laboratory Complex constructed by the University.

Dignitaries that graced the event included the Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar Florence Obi, members of the Ebonyi State Executive Council, Roy Umahi, traditional rulers and parents of matriculating students among others

