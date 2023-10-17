New Telegraph

David Raya Hopes Arsenal Give Him Permanent Deal

Arsenal’s loan goalkeeper, David Raya is hoping that the club will offer him a permanent deal before the end of this season.

Raya left Brentford and joined the Gunners on loan on August 15, 2023, with an option for a permanent deal in 2024. Arsenal paid Brentford €3.34 million to seal the one-season loan deal which will end on June 30, 2024.

Since then, he has successfully overtaken Aaron Ramsdale as coach Mikel Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates Stadium.

Interestingly, the 28-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has been able to prove himself well enough as he has recorded four clean sheets and conceded just four goals in 6 appearances in all competitions.

Hence, there is a possibility that Arsenal might offer him a permanent deal if the Spanish goalkeeper continues with his current form.

“I am at one of the most important clubs in the world and I play UCL, one of my dreams. For sure Arteta was key”, David Raya told The Athletic.

“Loan deal to be made permanent in 2024? If it was on me… I would have done it yesterday! (if I could)”.

On his relationship with English goalkeeper Ramsdale whom he has overtook at the Gunners, Raya said, “The relationship, very good. Of course I fight to be the n1”.

