David Mark Urges Security To Brace Up 

Share

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, on Wednesday, condemned the recent attack on Otobi-Akpa, Emichi in Otukpo Local Government Area, and Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

According to a statement released in Abuja by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser to Senator David Mark, no fewer than 15 persons were reported killed during the invasion by the armed men on Tuesday night in the Otobi-Akpa, Emichi, and Utonkon communities.

Mark, who expressed concern over the incessant attacks that have left numerous people dead and properties destroyed, said enough is enough.

He stated that it was time for the communities to organize themselves into vigilante groups to prevent further invasions by the perpetrators.

Mark called on security operatives to rise to the challenge of arresting the culprits and bringing them to justice immediately.

“The situation in parts of Benue State today cannot be considered ordinary or accidental. It seems to me that it is an organized and premeditated action.

“We can no longer stand by and watch our people killed senselessly without any just cause,” he stressed.

He noted, “While our people should accommodate others in our communities, we must, as a matter of necessity, differentiate between legitimate residents and invaders.”

He, however, urged the people to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives in restoring peace and order in the affected communities.

Mark commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed that Almighty God grants the deceased eternal rest.

Share