David Mark Tasks 10th Assembly To Set Legislative Agenda To Tackle Nat’l Malaise

…Urges Akpabio, Abbas To Walk With Minority Parties

…Raises Concern Over increased Standing Committees

A former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has tasked the 10th National Assembly, to evolve and prioritize its legislative agenda that would effectively tackle the worrisome national malaise, currently getting out of hand in the country.

Mark who gave this task while addressing Principal officers of the 10th National Assembly at a two-day retreat in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State at the weekend, noted that although the problems were primarily not the creation of the legislators Nigerians elected them to proffer solutions.

This was as he advised the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to walk with members of the minority parties in the two Chambers, to guarantee rancour-free 10th National Assembly.

He also expressed concerns about the increased number of Standing Committees in both Chambers of the National Assembly, stressing that belonging to many Committees by a lawmaker, would not give room for effective inputs by the legislators.

Mark listed some of the problems facing the nation including the deteriorating economic situation, high crime rate, unemployment, farmers/ herders clashes, banditry, terrorism, food shortage, insufficient and decaying infrastructure, out-of-school children and poor health facilities among others.

Mark who was the President of the Senate for eight consecutive years (2007-2011 & 2011- 2015) spoke on the theme “improving legislative effectiveness in a multi-party legislature through committees & Caucuses.”

To address the myriad of problems, the former Chairman of the National Assembly, told the Senator Godswill Akoabio-led principal officers to be innovative, think and act outside the box, pointing out that “it cannot be business as usual.

“You must therefore design a legislative agenda that can provide a legal and regulatory framework that will support government initiatives and policies. The agenda must show in clear and concrete terms how to address the issues facing the nation.

“It must respond to critical national issues like growing the economy, job creation, tackling insecurity, anti-corruption and show the synergy between the legislative agenda and the executive programmes.

“You must honestly debate government policies to ascertain the merits and demerits without party sentiments saying that standing committees must be properly equipped in its composition to vigorously oversight Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)”.

Mark also made reference to the 2023 general elections and submitted that the last exercise remains the most controversial election since the beginning of the 4th Republic in 1999, a development he said led to the emergence of new parties against the hitherto dominant two.

The interest and enthusiasm displayed by the youths, he stated was a direct disapproval and dissatisfaction with the old brigade, insisting that Nigerians expect the 10th Assembly to legislate to ensure better or less controversial elections in future.

Mark opined that Committee systems and caucuses are essential mechanisms for balancing diversity and promoting effective representation in legislative houses.

He said: “By fostering inclusivity, encouraging dialogue and providing platforms for diverse voices to be heard, you can strengthen legislative effectiveness and ensure that the laws and policies you make truly reflect the needs and aspirations of all citizens for the good of all.

“A cursory look at the spread in the National Assembly shows APC with majority in the Senate with 59, PDP 36, Labour eight, SDP two, NNPP two, APGA one, YPP one, and in the House of Representatives, APC with majority of 178, PDP 115, Labour 35, SDP two, NNPP 19, APGA five, YPP two and ADC two.

“This spread requires careful management for the smooth running of the assembly. Because of the controversy trailing the results, Nigerians expect you rightly or wrongly to legislate to ensure better or less controversial elections in future.

“One of the areas mostly ignored at the National Assembly is Cross Party Collaboration. However, I personally believe it is very important. Even though you may have a majority in the house, you still need the cooperation of the members of the other political parties for the smooth running of the house. This collaboration could be both formal and informal.

“It is more important now than ever before, because of the spread or diversity of membership in the houses. I strongly recommend that you encourage this. It should be done irrespective of how people voted, campaigned, lobbied and or acted in the various elections of the principal officers. It will foster unity, consensus, smooth passage of bills and ensure less rancour in the chambers. Sometimes, even as a majority party, you may need to make concessions or concede on some issues. It should not be a winner-takes-all all.

“Let me go back to the issue of committees. There are eight Special Committees and 63 Standing Committees in the Senate. Similarly, there are Seven Special Committees and 74 Standing Committees in the House of Representatives. The US Senate has a total of 24 Committees made up of four Special Committees, 16 Standing Committees and Four Joint Committees. This is for the sake of comparison.

“Most of the legislative works are done in the committees. Therefore, it is important that the Committees are made to function properly and effectively. In the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended), Order 94(2) it is stated that a Senator shall not serve in more than seven committees, which means a Senator can be in six committees. This clearly in my opinion is not a wise thing to do.

“A legislator if he is in six committees will not be able to participate effectively or efficiently in the committee assignments. Besides this, the total of 71 committees (8 plus 63) in the Senate and 81 committees (7 plus 74) in the House of Representatives, in my opinion, is unwieldy. You must understand that not every Senator or House member can be a chairman of a “committee.

“A Ranking member of a committee is as effective and as influential as a chairman of the committee. Creating so many committees for patronage and political expediency is counter-productive. In constituting the committee, it will be advisable to ensure expertise, party spread, geographical balancing and ranking. I must emphasize the issue of ranking; it is very important in the legislature.”

Mark also stressed the need to properly fund the Committees to effectively and efficiently carry out oversights on the ministries, departments and agencies, warning that the Executive should not be allowed to fund the Committees, to avoid compromising them.

He said: “The most important function of the committee is oversight. Distinguished Senators and Honourable members should not see oversight as a mere visit or jamboree. If the Executive is allowed to fund the oversight, the likelihood of compromising is increased.”