David Mark Mourns Media Icon, Dan Agbese

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has expressed deep grief over the death of the foremost journalist and media icon, Dan Agbese.

In a condolence message to his family and the media community, Mark described the passing of Agbese as a personal loss, noting that he has lost “a brother and a pathfinder of enormous value.”

According to him, the passing of Agbese marks the exit of one of Nigeria’s finest professionals, and the end of an era defined by integrity, fearlessness, and an unwavering commitment to the truth.

“Agbese was more than a newsroom leader. He was a national asset whose pen shaped public discourse, elevated journalistic standards, and inspired generations of young reporters across the country. His career was distinguished by excellence, depth, fairness, and courage, earning him a revered place among Nigeria’s most respected media icons,” he said.

Mark noted that Agbese’s death is a monumental loss not only to journalism but to the entire nation, coming at a time when truth and accountability have become more vital than ever. Nigeria, Mark said, has lost a voice that consistently stood for justice, ethical reporting, and national unity.

He extended heartfelt condolences to Agbese’s family, colleagues, friends, and the entire media community, praying that they find strength and comfort in “the legacy of a man who lived purposefully, worked tirelessly, and left an indelible mark on the profession he cherished.”