David Mark Celebrates Amuka At 90

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers and Doyen of Nigerian Journalism, Sam Amuka, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

In a goodwill message on Friday, signed by Paul Mumeh, his Special Adviser, Mark lauded Amuka’s monumental contributions to the journalism profession and to Nigeria’s socio-political development.

He noted that both the media industry and the nation owe Amuka a debt of gratitude for his lifelong dedication and service.

Reflecting on Amuka’s illustrious career, Mark highlighted his influential column in the defunct Daily Times of Nigeria, which he said played a significant role in shaping national discourse and guiding the country’s development, even before the founding of Vanguard newspapers.

Mark urged Amuka to continue to share his vast experience and wisdom in leadership and journalism with the younger generation, noting that his legacy remains a valuable resource.

He prayed for God’s continued grace upon Amuka’s life, wishing him good health, peace, and enduring wisdom in the years to come.

