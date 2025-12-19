David-Imeh: I’m Committed To Empowering Vulnerable Citizens

Addressing poverty, hunger, and social i n e q u a l i t y is crucial in Nigeria because it promotes economic growth and development, reduces social unrest and conflict, improves health and well-being, increases access to education and opportunities and enhances social cohesion and stability. These issues are interconnected, and addressing them can have a positive ripple effect on the country.

Stable society

For instance, reducing poverty can lead to better health outcomes, increased economic productivity, and a more stable society. Humanitarian service in Nigeria involves efforts to address poverty, hunger, and social inequality.

Organisations like Hope Raisers Global Foundation, led by Amb. Mrs. Angonimi David-Imeh, provide essential support to vulnerable populations. These initiatives aim to transform lives and communities, promoting sustainable development and positive change.

On what inspires her, she said: “As a visionary leader, my greatest drive is anchored in the wellbeing and welfare of the most vulnerable members of our nation. Why? Because these individuals are not merely beneficiaries of aid—they are potential drivers of economic growth.

Their needs are simple and achievable, especially in a country as richly endowed with natural resources as ours. “True transformation goes beyond temporary cash transfers. While such interventions play a role in stabilising livelihoods, sustainable progress is rooted in industrial development.

“No nation has ever attained lasting prosperity without embracing industrialisation. When we strategically invest in reviving key sectors—textile, palm production, cotton, and more— we uplift the very communities where these industries naturally belong.

“These are the people who will become the first employees, the custodians, and the backbone of these industries. “But while we work toward industrial revival, we must first ensure that vulnerable communities can survive and thrive today.

If large-scale industries are still in the pipeline, we must empower them with viable nano and small businesses that can grow over time. These are practical, scalable pathways to reducing poverty, hunger, and lack across the nation.

“At Hope Raisers Global Foundation, we understand that the sustainability of our mission lies in collaboration. Year after year, our impact is strengthened because we choose partnership over isolation.

“As nonprofits, we can achieve only so much alone— but when we come together, our combined strength becomes a force capable of transforming lives and reshaping futures. Together ogether, we raise hope. Together, we can do more.”

Christmas With Hope

She informed that “Christmas With Hope” began in 2021 at the Durumi IDP Camp, birthed from a place of deep personal pain and unexpected purpose. “That year, another foundation reached out, asking if we could support children in the camp. It felt like a calling.

I had previously worked with children in a small community in Mpape, so joining this new effort felt natural — and, in many ways, necessary. I was grieving the painful loss of one of my children, and pouring into the lives of other children became a healing balm I didn’t even know I needed. “With approval from the camp leaders, we began weekly teachings.

Using Bible stories, we trained the children on leadership, resilience, values, vision, identity, dreams, and good citizenship. Every session brought light back into my heart. “That December, we decided to do something unforgettable — to give them a Christmas experience many had never had.

We made brand-new clothes for all 120 children: Hijabs for the Muslim girls, beautifully sewn gowns for the girls and jumpers for the boys. “The joy in their faces was indescribable. We served food, drinks, and created a celebration that felt almost magical — for them, and for me. As the years went by, we expanded the project.

We observed deeper needs within communities, especially regarding food security, so we added raw food distributions to close that gap.

“Although I am not from Northern Nigeria, I have poured so much of my heart and work into the northern region. After our third year, I proposed to our board that the vision needed to grow.

That conversation birthed our expansion into all 36 states and the FCT. Last year marked the first nationwide edition of ‘Christmas With Hope’, and this year makes it the second.”

Multiple interventions

She noted that their impact is not limited to December. From January to November, they run multiple interventions, educational programmes, and community projects. “CWH is our signature finale — a celebration of hope renewed,” she said. Looking ahead, she informed that the foundation is scaling further.

“One of our boldest plans is to raise one million smallholder farmers across Nigeria. After a detailed study of the hunger crisis affecting our nation — a reality that was never ours pre-colonial and even post-colonial — we realised that reviving subsistence agriculture is key.

“We must return to growing what we eat, starting from home, then community-level production, and eventually scaling for trade. Nigeria must reclaim its tradition of natural, homegrown food. Christmas With Hope started as healing for one heart. Today, it has become hope for a nation.”

Positive impact

On making positive impact in community, David-Imeh noted that making a positive impact in your community should begin naturally. “Don’t force it—if your passion isn’t genuine, it will show.

Instead, support those who are already championing community initiatives until you find where your heart truly aligns. Too often, we rush to spearhead big projects without counting the cost, understanding the details, or knowing what it truly takes to bring real change.”

She advised that anyone interested in rendering humanitarian service should start with passion and pair it with purpose. “Identify a need. What challenges exist in your community right now? What issues demand attention? Ask the right questions—How can we solve this?

What can we do differently? Who can join in this mission?” She added that you may not immediately find people willing to step forward. “Most individuals prefer staying in the background, choosing safety and comfort. But a community does not improve from the back seat—progress begins with those who dare to lead.

Excuses don’t solve problems; leaders do. In my own community, we faced serious security challenges about two years ago. As part of the executive team, we strategised, planned, and implemented measures to safeguard our neighborhood. T o d a y over two y e a r s later—we enjoy a peaceful, safe, and secure environment.

Yes, there are still the usual human challenges, but the transformation is undeniable. Our homes and properties are safer because we chose to act. “You can do the same. Stand up. Take initiative. Start small, but start now. Your community is waiting for the leader within you. You don’t need to change the whole world—just start with the part of it that’s within your reach.”

Food shortage

She stressed that there is a growing challenge in our nation — a deepening food shortage that threatens the fabric of our communities.

“At Hope Raisers Global Foundation, our acronym DEED (Discover, Educate, Empower, Deploy) is more than a motto; it’s our blueprint for action. We have discovered the problem, and we have chosen to take the lead.

With a 36-state + FCT structure already in place, we know that our homefront is strengthening, and progress — no matter how small — is being made.

“The challenges we face as a nation are peculiar, but they are not impossible to solve. With the right support from committed stakeholders, we believe this vision can become a national lifeline. We are starting anyway — with courage, with faith, and with the hope of reaching the right women who will stay true, resilient, and dedicated to this mission.

“Our goal is clear: to gradually reduce the burden of food scarcity in Nigeria, by God’s grace.” Speaking further, she said: “The most pressing issue confronting Nigeria today is leadership.

For far too long, we have gone around in circles, refusing to confront the bitter truth: Nigeria is a great nation, but she suffers from the absence of the right leadership to put her house in order.

When the foundation is weak, the entire structure wobbles—yet once that foundation is properly built, every systemic error naturally aligns.

“We cannot keep talking without acting. It is painful and disheartening that, as a brilliant Nigerian, you are often treated like a second-class citizen in your own country—and sometimes even worse when you japa. This should not be our reality.