Daven Aims at Greater Impact With New Single, ‘Know Me’

Share

Young music act, Daven, is aiming to make further in-road into the competitive Nigerian music scene with a number of projects he has lined up. To demonstrate his intent, he has released a new up tempo single titled ‘Know Me’.

According to Devon, whose real name is David Eniola Adeola-Ademuwa, releasing his first single titled “Yarinya wa” back in 2018 showed he can make it in the Nigerian music terrain. “I released the song in Jigawa, Dutse where I served for 1 year back 2018. I am well known for my promotional method of creating catchy videos and covers of songs to promote my brand,” he stated.

The young act, born and bred up in the Oworonshoki suburb of Lagos, revealed that his stage name was coined from his first and second names – David & Eniola. On his foray into music, Daven said: “Music was my first love, I kept on doing music solo an unprofessionally since secondary school, I would go to shows and carnivals beg for a slot to perform. The moment I got paid my first allowance (better known among those going through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as ‘allawee’), I knew I would spend it on music.”

Formerly signed to Kingzmind Media where he released three songs titled ‘Alubarika,’ ‘Toxic’ And ‘Make Money’, he seems ready to step up in the game while noting that his confidence was boosted by being around notable figures in the entertainment industry and performing at a campus show at the University of Lagos.

“I have been invited to Radio & TV shows, TVC Wake Up Nigeria, (name of radio station) 105.1 FM, B2GNetwork and Unilag campus events to perform. I have won a lot of competitions hosted on live streaming platforms, leading to being reposted by ‘Who is your guy’ singer, Spyro and featuring in a video project with Tolani Otedola,” Daven added.

Share

Please follow and like us: