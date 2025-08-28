Dave Umahi: ‘The Authoritative Igbo Voice’

Opportunists are manipulators who take advantage of an opportunity to reach their goals without regard for ethics and morals.”

—Nadine Sadaka Boulos

Former Ebonyi State Governor and Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has recently adopted the title ‘The Authoritative Voice of Ndigbo.’ However, he may not fully grasp the responsibilities associated with such a designation.

It might be more accurate to describe him as the authoritative voice for Tinubu in Igboland. Even that claim faces competition from recent Tinubu supporters like Governor Charles Soludo, who only reconnected his longtime friendship with Tinubu ahead of the November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election in his state despite previously in 2023 supporting Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Tinubu who was also on the ballot for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Umahi has also Governor Hope Uzodinma and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu to contend with as the duo have long clearly aligned themselves with Tinubu and the ruling APC in the South East, unlike Umahi who has likely only known Tinubu closely for the past five years.

Being the authoritative voice for Ndigbo is a significant responsibility; it is not a position meant for bootlickers or sycophants. This role requires an individual who can speak truth to power consistently and is prepared to face the consequences. Umahi lacks the necessary qualities to express the true feelings of the Igbo community regarding Tinubu and his administration.

A partisan and overly ambitious individual cannot effectively fulfill this role. One cannot be an establishment figure while simultaneously claiming to represent a position that requires constant alignment with the marginalised and a relentless fight against injustice.

Advocating for justice on behalf of a consistently marginalized group like the Ndigbo necessitates a character marked by selflessness, not egocentrism. Why do we still yearn for the commendable tenure of Chief John Nnia Nwodo as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo? It’s because he was not just a leader; his voice was powerful and clear, instilling pride in every Igbo person during his time.

Our new Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, Senator Azuta Mbata, seems to still be finding his footing, and we hope to see a vibrant Mbata reminiscent of the Chuba Okadigbo senate era. Currently, the leadership vacuum is palpable, allowing someone like Engr. Umahi to step in where he is clearly unqualified. If Ohanaeze were active and influential, they would have urged Umahi to stop misleadingly claiming that Tinubu’s administration is benefiting the Southeast.

They would have presented empirical data showing that many federal roads he oversees as Minister of Works remain impassable in the Southeast. They would have provided him with detailed statistics regarding federal appointments and the low representation of Ndigbo in this regard.

As a seasoned politician, President Tinubu understands that individuals like Umahi, who claim to secure 90% of the votes in the Southeast, are not being truthful; however, he may find such fabrications useful in maintaining his image as a national leader and for the convenience of a likely rigging strategy.

If Ohanaeze were active, they would have taken on Umahi on his call for Igbos to support other regions and reminded him that Igbos have consistently supported other regions since 1999, and it is now time for reciprocal support. In the elections of 1999 and 2003, the Southeast voted overwhelmingly for Olusegun Obasanjo from the Southwest, even when his own region rejected him.

In 2007, they supported Umaru Yar’Adua from the North, and in 2011, Goodluck Jonathan from the South-South. It is evident that the Igbos have shown support for other regions. Umahi is certainly living in denial by claiming that all Southeast governors support Tinubu, believing that their status guarantees him the region’s votes.

His sycophantic position may blind him to the political changes observed in the 2023 elections, where the electoral relevance of governors is now closely tied to the sentiments of the people towards their leadership. The era in which governors could dictate voting patterns in their states has long passed.

While Ohanaeze and other opposition voices remain dormant, allowing Engr. Umahi to dominate the discourse, the true aspirations of the Ndigbo may continue to be overlooked as he propagate his falsehoods. However, the Umuada Igbo have openly challenged him and dismantled his arguments.

Under the umbrella of the Igbo Women General Assembly, they confronted Umahi’s claims, questioning how someone who professes to be the authoritative voice for Ndigbo can remain silent in the face of the challenges Igbos face in Lagos at the hands of empowered Tinubu loyalists.

This so-called authoritative voice for Ndigbo oversees significant projects in Lagos state for Tinubu, including destroying a multi-billion-naira landmark Resort belonging to an Igboman. Meanwhile, his region continues to struggle with impassable roads.

Additionally, the South East Mandate for Good Governance, led by Convener Bishop Prof. Emeka Nwankpa, has raised important issues with President Tinubu, highlighting what they describe as the “continued systematic marginalisation of the South East region” within Nigeria’s political and structural landscape.

They have pointed out the consistent underrepresentation of the Southeast in federal appointments, infrastructure development, education, and state creation. According to Bishop Nwankpa, such concerns must be addressed for the betterment of the region that stands as one of Nigeria’s three major ethnic pillars, which has, over time, been reduced to the margins of power and influence in a manner that threatens national cohesion.

The petition paints a disturbing picture: from the lowest number of federal universities and states in the federation, to exclusion from top political offices, infrastructural decay, economic neglect, and railway/aviation disparities. It further decried the region’s worsening security situation, which the Federal Government has responded to with militarisation rather than addressing root causes like unemployment and underdevelopment.

According to the group, the imbalance is a contradiction too glaring to be ignored. What the South East seeks is not privilege, but fairness. The petition urges the National Assembly to use its legislative powers to correct the injustices and restore equity to one of Nigeria’s founding regions.

Undoubtedly, Engr Umahi by all standards is doing well for himself and he is even free to say that his politics has been lucrative and rewarding. It’s immaterial how his political trajectories have been, but he has proven to be a good student of the famous Italian political philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli, the author of The Prince, who once said, “People should either be caressed or crushed.

If you do them minor damage, they will get their revenge; but if you cripple them, there is nothing they can do. If you need to injure someone, do it in such a way that you do not have to fear their vengeance.” What Tinubu is doing to Igbos is designed to keep them further out of the equation permanently and has regrettably found the likes of Umahi a willing tool.

Everything you would want to know about Dave Umahi’s politics should be found in the yet-to-be-written memoirs of his former boss, Governor Martin Elechi, who later became his victim. Tracing how Engr Umahi became the PDP Ebonyi State Chairman, how he became the deputy governor and how he dribbled his way to be governor and from there dumbed the PDP for the ruling APC in search of President allegedly promised him by his then so called friend, late Muhammedu Buhari but ended up in the Senate and now minister, his political journey has been laced with a lot of fascinating intrigues.

For him, the journey has been smooth, no treachery, all bravery and astuteness. But to several political watchers, Umahi represents one of the most ferocious and searing politicians of this era. We recall how, along with Ike Ekweremadu and others, they nearly pulled down the PDP roof in 2018 when the PDP presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, chose Peter Obi ahead of them as running mate.

Till today, they have not forgiven Atiku and PDP for that choice, which they saw as a slap because Obi was then a new entrant into the party. But not long after, the same Umahi who cried blue murder for choosing Obi, a neophyte in the party, over them, schemed for Buhari to pick him as the APC Presidential flagbearer, where he was also a newcomer.

To most Nigerian politicians, when self is involved, justice and equity can wait or be given a new definition. But till today, Atiku’s choice is still the best. Since his Vice Presidential days, Atiku has proven to be a wizard when it comes to picking good heads around him for national duties. History will continue to record him right in that area.

Atiku knew why he avoided the likes of Ekweremadu and Umahi for an Obi who was just coming into the PDP at the time. What actually drives Umahi is his ego; what concerns him most now is how to remain relevant before Tinubu, the man who pays the piper and who is successfully and viciously dictating the tune. To hell with Igbo interest if it contradicts with Umahi’s personal interest.

For a long time, Igbos have been hearing about supporting other regions, coming mostly from stomach-directed Igbo politicians. People are no longer surprised at the betrayal nature of some Igbo politicians, especially when they find favour in the opposite camp because of what opportunism offers. No wonder we are told that when opportunists see the World going to the dogs they start selling dog food instead of trying to prevent it.

Some Igbo politicians don’t mind their people remaining in perpetual servitude so long as their personal aggrandisements are assured. They call themselves foresighted and smart politicians when in truth they are opportunists who live on expediency, who hide the truth and keep the options for the achievement of the purpose. May God save Igboland from such people.