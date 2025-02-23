Daumiebi Thanks Diri For Approving Angiama/Eniwari Road Project

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Festus Daumiebi, on Saturday expressed appreciation to Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri for graciously approving the construction of Angiama /Eniwari 9 kilometers and Eniwari /Fonibiri 4 Kilometers (13) Kilmeters Road.

According to him, the road will link Fonibiri Community and Bomo Clan to the rest of the State by Motorable Road.

The Road which was approved for 47 Billion Naira, he said is to link the Rural Communities of Southern Ijaw LGA of the State.

Daumiebi on behalf of the people of Fonibiri community; and the entire people of Bomo Clan in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, on Saturday also thanked the Governor on behalf of the Fonibiri Community for the award and ongoing construction of School projects, spanning from 12 classrooms storey building, 10 units of one bedroom flat storey building teachers quarters.

Others are Principal and Vice Principal’s Quarters, Corp members Lodge, Administrative block, Science and Laboratory block, Library block internal Road, workshop, Dinning block, male hostel, female hostel, 100,000 gallons solar borehole water, etc and the construction of internal road network in the Community.

Also for the approval of health Centre for the community.

Daumiebi also used the same medium to appreciate the Governor for the ongoing construction of a brand new 12 classrooms secondary school, principal & Vice Principal’s Quarters, Corpers Lodge, fencing, landscaping, water and administrative block, etc at Igbomotoru Community, also in Bomo Clan.

He expressed confidence that these projects, when completed shall bridge the escalating gap between the Urban/Rural dichotomy and thanked the companies handling the various projects for the speed with which these projects which started about four months ago are being handled as their present level of completion spans from 50% to 98%.

He enjoined other politicians in the state to emulate the Governor for the siting of projects in the state.

Daumiebi said:” I wish the Governor a peaceful and remarkable second term in office.

” I also call on the Governor to ensure that the 13KM Angiama/Eniwari/Fonibiri Road is awarded to a reputable construction company with the requisite capacity, and records of completion of previous jobs so that your good intentions for approving the road would not be defeated as the people of Bomo are going to keenly monitor the execution of this all important project.

” Any attempt by any contractor to abandon or delay the completion of this road shall be greeted with every lawful resistance.”

Share

Please follow and like us: