Daumiebi Congratulates Diri Over 2nd-Term Inauguration As Bayelsa Gov

Festus Daumiebi Sunday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship election, has heartily congratulated Governor Douye Diri and his Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on their inauguration for a second term.

In a congratulatory message on Wednesday, Daumiebi commended him for rising to become a statesman thanking him for his peaceful disposition.

He also congratulated Bayelsans whom he said showed Governor Diri love by working tirelessly for him to achieve his victory.

The message reads “While I say a big congratulations to you and your deputy on your inauguration for a second term in office, I will not fail to add that the biggest congratulations go to all Bayelsans who in one accord showed you love by working tirelessly to actualize your victory.

” Your Excellency, you have risen above the pedestrian and erected yourself to become a statesman where you combined politics with a peaceful, humane and all-embracing heart to the admiration of all Bayelsans.

“Sir, there is much work to be done to address the challenges of Bayelsa state. You owe it to the people to deliver more than ever before.

“I am optimistic that Your Excellency will engage in active citizen participation regardless of political divide and other considerations to achieve accelerated development and build a better Bayelsa.

“May your second term in office usher in a more united, peaceful and prosperous state. The message concludes.