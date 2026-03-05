Daughter To Court: How My Father Defrauded My Family Of N30m

A prosecution witness, Keji Ademolake, has narrated to Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja how her father, Murtala Adebayo, popularly called Oloriebi of Ajaland, defrauded her and her husband of N30 million.

The witness, an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, who identified the defendant as her biological father, informed the judge that they were compelled to report the matter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after several unsuccessful attempts to resolve the dispute internally.

The defendant was arraigned before the court by the anti-graft agency on three charges bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, to which he pleaded not guilty.

While testifying in court, Ademolake, under her lawyer’s guidance, stated that her father advised them to invest gradually in land and offered to help despite their lack of experience in the business.

She explained that during visits to the defendant’s ffice, she met two individuals, Ahmed Balogun and Godwin Richard, who handled payments and related documentation. Ademolake said payments were made in cash and bank deposits, after which receipts and deeds of assignment were issued.

They were later told to protect their plots by erecting block markers, which involved additional costs. She also testified that subsequent purchases were made after the defendant told them he had 8 acres of land available, prompting them to buy 18 plots.

Aminat claimed that, weeks after the purchases, the defendant asked her and her husband to buy two vehicles valued at N9 million: a Toyota Camry and a Honda, which were delivered to his residence. She stated that attempts to access the land later failed, and accused the defendant of avoiding calls and failing to allocate the plots.

According to her, family members intervened after she reported the issue to her elder brothers and an uncle. She added that a former staff member of the defendant had indicated that similar incidents had occurred before. She further testified that when they returned to the land, the block structures intended to secure their plots had been destroyed.