Dauda Emerges OOU’s Overall Best Graduating Student With 4.87 CGPA

…To graduate 115 first class

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State would confer degrees, diplomas, certificates and postgraduate degrees on 5,793 graduating students at the 34th convocation ceremonies for 2023/2024 academic sessions.

The Vice Chancellor of OOU, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, who was flanked by the university management team, disclosed this at the pre-convocation briefing on Thursday, said 115 graduating students obtained First Class honours in different courses.

Prof. Agboola noted that the graduating students will get their certificates and transcripts at the venue of the convocation ceremonies. This the school claim is a new innovation you can get it elsewhere.

He revealed that the overall best-graduating student in the first-degree category for the 2023/2024 academic session is Dauda Aishat Anuoluwapo of the Economic Department with a 4.87 CGPA.

According to him, the Faculty of Engineering led with 22 First Class graduates, while Faculties of Basic Medicals Sciences recorded 22 also, Law 4, Science 11, Social Sciences 5 and Administration and Management Sciences 8.

The VC also disclosed that four students in the Departments, of Agricultural Management and Environmental Studies recorded 2 in the 2023/2024 academic session.

Prof. Agboola said 741 postgraduate students out of which 170 are PhD would be postgraduate diplomas and masters.

The VC explained that the convocation will kick off on Friday, January 24th with an Agriculture and Engineering show, health walk, Jumat service and novelty match on Tuesday.

On Sunday, 26th January, a Convocation Service will take place at the Chapel of Abundant Life, Main Campus by 10.00 am while there will be a Convocation Play and Novelty Match on Monday, 27th January and Tuesday, 28th January respectively.

The University will on Wednesday, 29th January award Bachelor Degrees to graduates from the Faculties of Arts, Basic Medical Sciences, Education, Law, Pharmacy and Social Sciences.

“The Convocation train will, on Thursday, 30th January, confer degree awards on graduands from the Faculties of Administration and Management Sciences, Agricultural Management and Rural Development, Agricultural Production and Renewable Resources, Clinical Sciences, Engineering, Environmental Studies and Science.

“The grand finale of the Convocation Ceremonies will come up on Friday, 31st January by 10.00 am with the conferment of Postgraduate Degrees and Award of Prizes as well as the conferment of Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science on a globally acclaimed Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and the Chief Medical Director, Eye Foundation Hospital Group, Dr. Adekunle Olubola Hassan.

“On the same day, the Convocation Lecture entitled, ‘TETFund and Educational Development in Nigeria: The History, the Treasures and Future’ will be delivered by the Acting Executive Secretary, TETFund, Arch. Sunday Echono.”

It was gathered further that the event will also feature the commissioning of several projects by the Visitor to the University and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, who will serve as the Special Guest of Honour.

The convocation ceremonies are expected to attract distinguished academics, government officials, industry leaders, and other eminent personalities.

Members of the public and the university community are invited to participate in the celebrations.

